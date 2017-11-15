Middle school students honor veterans during annual luncheon

Throughout the day, the school’s seventh-graders also listened as veterans from the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post and Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post spoke about their experiences in the military and the meaning of the American flag. The school’s band also hosted a patriotic concert in the evening.

Maitner, a seventh-grade teacher, said she loves seeing the connection between the two generations, and she likes seeing that her students have an appreciation for service members.

By speaking with classes, Robin Murphy said he hopes students understand the value of freedom. Murphy served in the U.S. Army as a door gunner on a helicopter during the Vietnam War.

When he entered the military, Murphy was a Canadian citizen. He became an American citizen while serving in Vietnam.

Now a member of the local VFW Honor Guard, Murphy said it’s their role to show honor and respect for the veterans who came before them. He said he feels it’s extremely important for children to understand that men and women in the military protect the freedoms of Americans and freedom around the world.

“We’re the cornerstone,” Murphy said.

When Kacey Jones’ daughter, Jazmyn, invited him to participate in the lunch, he became excited that he would share the experience with her. Jones served in the U.S. Army Reserves for two and a half years, and another six years of active duty in the U.S. Navy.

Jones said he liked that the school provides an opportunity for its students to learn about the military and options available for education if they decide to join.

From 1970 to 1974, Walt Pedersen served in the U.S. Navy. He said he was glad the school hosts the event because it gives students the chance to hear firsthand from veterans about why they serve. Pedersen said men and women serve in the armed forces because they love their country and go to war to protect loved ones and what their country stands for.

When Pedersen returned home from Vietnam, he didn’t want to join military groups. However, after attending military funerals and hearing the recording of “Taps,” he wanted to use his abilities to honor them. Pedersen, who has played the trumpet since fifth grade, now sounds “Taps” for the American Legion.

“I’m glad to be part of it,” he said.