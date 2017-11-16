Local schools support homeless students

That’s how many students within the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District who were considered homeless during the 2016-17 school year.

The number of homeless students in the OAISD is down 44 students from the 2015-16 school year, when there were 1,085 considered homeless.

Despite the decline, the overall number of students considered homeless has been on the rise, said Stacey Sills, the health and prevention consultant for the OAISD.

Schools define homeless individuals slightly different than the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development definition. In addition to those who live in hotels, motels, shelters and transitional housing, schools also count kids who live doubled-up with friends or family for financial reasons as homeless.

Up until December 2016, school districts also counted students who lived in foster care. Those students are no longer considered homeless.

According to the Ending Homelessness in Michigan 2016 report, about 71 percent of statewide students considered homeless lived doubled-up, 22 percent lived in shelters, 5 percent lived in a hotel or motel, and 2 percent didn’t have any shelter.

Currently, 178 students in the Grand Haven school district are considered homeless, which is down from 203 in the previous school year. The district typically sees an increase after the holidays when families experience higher winter utility bills and might overspend on Christmas, said Cindy Benson, the homeless liaison for Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Although Benson said she’s noticed an increase over the years, she can’t speak to whether it is due to more homeless students or an increased awareness.

Benson said the homeless population hit a peak about four years ago after industries such as automotive and manufacturing experienced downturns.

Currently, 20 students are considered homeless in Spring Lake Public Schools. Ann Henke, the homeless liaison for SLPS, noted that the district is smaller in size and that it’s still in the beginning of the school year. During the 2016-17 school year, 27 Spring Lake students were considered homeless.

Families living doubled-up with other families or friends is one of the most common reasons students are considered homeless, Henke said.

District services

When students are enrolled in school, their parent or guardian fills out paperwork, which asks about their living situation — if they’re living in transitional housing, a shelter or with another family.

Throughout the year, district employees also look for students who might be facing struggles at home, even if it isn’t a housing problem. Those signs might include wearing the same clothes every day, falling asleep or complaining of hunger, Benson said.

Housing information is relayed to district homeless liaisons, who provide support and help connect families with resources. Benson said they reach out to families to help alleviate financial burdens so they can focus on getting back on their feet.

Two of the most important roles are helping remove barriers for kids enrolling and providing transportation to keep students in their “district of origin,” Henke said. If students lack documents needed to enroll, Henke said they first focus on getting them enrolled and then seek to obtain the necessary documents. Henke said they don’t want to cause disruption to a student’s education.

Benson said they want school to be a place for children to be warm, dry and to be fed, and a place that’s there every day for them.

“The reason I’m here is to make sure, in the midst of turmoil the family is going through, there’s at least one thing consistent for their children, and that’s school,” she said.

Back-to-school time can be stressful for families who don’t know where their meals will come from or if they’ve been faced with an eviction or a utility shut-off notice, Benson said.

The district helps provide school supplies and healthy snacks, and pay for field trips and school-related costs. Benson has a room with supplies such as clothing, toothpaste and toothbrushes that she can give out.

Although for many families, the parents are working, but Benson said they don’t always make enough to “sustain life along the Lakeshore.”

Whether it’s income or decisions that led families to their current situation, Benson said it’s important for community members to show their support.

“We just need to make sure we give them back their hope,” she said.

Funding

Intermediate school districts receive federal funding and disperse it to local districts based on the number of students they serve. While mandated to support students, Sills said the funding isn’t enough to provide all the support needed.

Although typically steady, funding levels received a 7 percent bump this year from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, Sills said. Those funding levels are expected to remain about the same for the next three years, if nothing changes.

Almost 44,000 students statewide who were considered homeless or at-risk of being homeless received resources provided by the grant during the 2015-16 school year, according to the 2016 statewide report.

Last year, the Grand Haven district received about $3,100 from the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Grant, and they’re expected to receive about $4,200 this year, Benson said. Spring Lake Public Schools typically receives between $600 and $700 annually from the McKinney-Vento grant, Henke said.

Given funding levels, schools turn to their community for support and resources. To help raise additional funds, Benson said she does a lot of public speaking to educate the community and seek funding from organizations.

If a need arises, Henke said all it typically takes is an email to teachers and she receives the necessary items, particularly clothing.

Community support

The community can get involved by donating.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools seeks items such as underwear, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, laundry detergent, school supplies, coats, hats, gloves, shoes, Harbor Transit passes, gift cards to local stores, laundry soap, rolls of quarters for laundry and monetary donations.

Community members can help support Spring Lake students by participating in drives throughout the year, Henke said.