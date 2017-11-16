SL theater to present ‘The Women of Lockerbie’

Following last week’s production of “Alice in Wonderland,” nine drama club members are taking on serious roles for the production of “The Women of Lockerbie.”

The show will run Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, at the high school, 16140 148th Ave. Curtain times for both performances are 8 p.m.

The play follows a New Jersey couple who travels to Lockerbie, Scotland, to find remains of their son who perished in the Pan Am 103 crash of 1988. The couple meets women in Lockerbie who are fighting to get clothing from victims found in the wreckage to wash and return to victims’ families.

The situations and play are fictional, and the script is “loosely inspired by a true story,” according to the play’s synopsis.

Unlike in other productions, SLHS students who have earned a varsity letter for their drama club involvement were allowed to audition.

Director Shaylynn Chalupa said the production was chosen because it gives her students something different and new to experience.

“They’ve been working really hard on it,” she said. “I’m really proud of them.”

In trying to prepare for the roles, students watched documentaries about the 1988 bombing.

Junior Emily Prescott plays Madeline Livingston, a grieving mother whose son was killed in the crash. Prescott, 16, said she tried to draw from personal experiences to portray her character’s heartbreak, but she said no experience of her own could compare.

Senior Nathan Luben plays the role of Bill Livingston, a father who has focused efforts on helping his wife grieve instead of coping himself. Luben, 18, said it was challenging trying to put himself into the shoes of someone who lost a child.

One scene that stands out the most to Luben is his character’s monologue that explains how the task of returning clothes to the store was challenging. The production sheds light on a new aspect of tragedies that Luben said he didn’t previously consider — what happens to loved ones coping with a loss.

Prescott said she hopes the audience takes away a deeper understanding and considers the devastation and heartbreak loved ones are facing.

Luben said he hopes people learn that they can’t push grief aside, and they have to work through their pain.

“Find some way to keep going,” he said.

Tickets for the show are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased online at www.springlakeschools.org.