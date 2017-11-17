Fruitport students honor veterans

Throughout the morning, the Fruitport school’s students showed their appreciation for veterans who have served in the U.S. military. The entire school and special guests participated in the third annual Veterans Day Celebration.

Honoring veterans is one of the ways the school gets involved in the community, and students enjoy showing their appreciation, said Principal Janelle Duffey said.

Following an outdoor ceremony that included the history of Veterans Day and the meaning behind the folding of the American flag, veterans and students had breakfast together. The students made special placemats for the breakfast as well as thank you cards. Fifth-graders performed the national anthem and first-graders recited a poem for veterans during the breakfast.