FuturePREP’d teams and master teachers win top awards at statewide design competition

The Michigan Design Prize is an annual statewide competition open to grades K-12 and college/university students to celebrate and develop exceptional Michigan industrial design talent. In this second year of the competition, student teams led by futurePREP’d-trained, master teachers were challenged to design a physical product to help people safely enjoy Michigan winters. Students worked in teams to design their solution, then worked with industrial designers from mentor companies who brought their ideas to life.

A team from Rosy Mound Elementary School and Pinewood Elementary in Jenison won a Gold Medal in the grades 3-5 category for their “Smart Sled Kit.” Judges likened the kit’s flexibility to Legos in that it allows users to build their sled to adapt to the terrain and is customizable for each individual user. Judges commented they liked the “mix and match” option, and saw product development potential, which led to its selection as the top winner in that category.

T.J. Klumpel, a fourth-grade teacher at Rosy Mound Elementary School, said participating in the Michigan Design Challenge through the futurePREP’d program taught students how to work as a team, use the creative design process to problem solve, and start growing real-world communication skills all while having a great time.

“Having students so involved in this process from start to finish gives them a firsthand look at how great ideas become a reality,” Klumpel said. “They were able to ‘do the work, to learn the work‘ — which is what design thinking is all about.”

Also honored at the ceremony were fourth-grade teacher Kimberly VanderZwaag from Holland Christian Schools’ Rose Park Elementary and Holland Public Schools District K-7 instructional math coach Jillayne Prince Wallaker. VanderZwaag and Wallaker received the inaugural Directors' Award from MDC. The award recognizes instructors who exemplify teaching creative problem solving and design thinking skills in their classroom.

VanderZwaag said the judges noted on the team’s final poster display the processes and steps she and Wallaker took the students through to arrive at their final product — a winter-friendly snow hammock called "The Snamock" — which won a bronze medal in the grades 3-5 category.

“We used the Project Based Learning (PBL)/Creative Sequence model of instruction which consists of six stages of preparation,” VanderZwaag said. ”Some of our process included the students observing their user, brainstorming, filtering ideas by specific criteria, creating a prototype, and accepting feedback on their design.”

“Dedicated teachers are expanding their instructional skill sets through futurePREP’d programs and implementing those new skills in their classrooms year-round,” said Jason Pasatta, director of innovation services for OAISD.

Pasatta recalled a futurePREP’d instructor recently telling him she has more problem-solvers in her classroom now, and fewer “question-askers” who simply look for a teacher to tell them what to do.

According to VanderZwaag, her students are taking more ownership of their work since she has been intentional about offering opportunities for students to use design thinking in their studies.

“Through my involvement with the futurePREP’d program, I’ve learned how to implement the design thinking process in classroom learning and provide students with skills they will likely need to use in the their future employment opportunities, no matter what type of work that is,” she said.

A team led by Beth Ingalls, a first-grade teacher at Mary A. White Elementary School, and Alex Harsay, a science, technology, engineering, math (S.T.E.M.) teacher at Mary A. White and Rosy Mound, won a Bronze Medal in the K-2 category for their “Fuzzy Buckle Helmet and Sled with Seatbelt” design.

Ingalls said giving students a real-life situation to solve a problem with an authentic audience helps to increase the student engagement.

“The students loved seeing their ideas brought to life and seeing the strategies used by the mentor designers which were similar to what we use in class,” she said.

Ingalls added participating in this competition demonstrated once again that, if you have high expectations for your students, they will meet and exceed them.