Meet Ms. VanDort’s second-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher: Ms. Ashley VanDort

Grade: Second

School: Mary A. White Elementary School

What makes your classroom special? My kids. Their stories and the way that they treat each other (and hold one another accountable) shows such encouragement and respect.

In addition to the curriculum, what are some things you teach your students? How to dance. We have a dance party every Friday morning!

What special project is your classroom working on now? We just finished up our project to help raise funds for Puerto Rico. The kids felt compelled to help after learning about the devastation and they decided to have snack stands in our school for one day. They brought in donations, made posters, read announcements, set up, sold snacks, and cleaned up. When it was all said and done, we counted the money and as a second grade raised $500 to help support hurricane victims.

How is your classroom involved with the community? Leftover snacks from our snack stands will be donated to the Central High School food pantry. The kids are so excited to make a difference locally as well as globally.

How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future? I hope that they leave me with compassionate hearts and a love for learning. I never want them to stop caring or making themselves better.