Insect threatens hemlocks

The hemlock woolly adelgid is a threat to Michigan’s eastern hemlock, and has been found in several locations locally — including Park, Port Sheldon and Spring Lake townships.

"We’re asking for assistance from the public in detecting occurrences of hemlock woolly adelgid in Michigan,” said Roger Mech, forest health specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “While people are out enjoying our natural resources, we hope they’ll take a moment to check their trees.”

The tiny insects secrete white wax as they feed on sap, and their feeding can also kill needles, shoots and branches. Over time, growth slows as trees become less vigorous.

Infected trees may eventually take on a grayish-green appearance, and the insect can kill trees when combined with other stressors, such as drought.

Officials say quick detection and elimination of the insect is crucial to slowing its spread. Eggs and very young adelgids can be carried by birds and can be moved on people’s clothing, hemlock nursery trees, logs or firewood.

Trees can be protected from the insect with proper insecticide treatments.

“Citizen involvement in reporting and treating HWA is crucial for the future of hemlock trees in Michigan,” said John Bedford, pest response specialist for the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. “Examine your hemlocks, or have them examined by a qualified arborist — and, if (the insect) is found, treat them or have them treated.”

According to the DNR, the eastern hemlock is an essential component of Michigan’s forests and wildlife habitat. More than 12 percent (2.3 million acres) of Michigan’s forests contain eastern hemlock.

DNR officials note that a statewide response strategy requires knowing precisely where hemlock woolly adelgid occurs. Insects have entered the state several times in the past decade from infested areas of the country.

Work is being conducted this winter to try and find additional infestations across the state. The DNR plans to work with the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development, Michigan State University and other agencies to search for the insect in state parks, state game areas and eastern hemlock trees.

If an infestation is suspected, people are asked to take photos, note the location of the affected trees and call the MDARD at 800-292-3939 or email MDA-info@michigan.gov.