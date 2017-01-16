Taking on invasive species

“These invasive species we’re dealing with, they obviously don’t know political boundaries,” County Parks & Recreation Director John Scholtz said. “We need to work on a regional basis to address invasives all around West Michigan, not just in our park system.”

The county recently renewed it’s memorandum of understanding with its partners that make up the West Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA), a group that’s goal is to try to control and/or eradicate the spread of invasive plant species in Ottawa County and West Michigan.

“We’re really committed to trying to be good stewards of our park property and making sure — to every extent possible — that the natural features we have today will be healthy 50 years from now,” Scholtz said.

Staff from the county parks department meets periodically with other CISMA group members to strategize regarding methods and expertise for invasive species control.

“The CISMA’s goal is to be on the cutting edge of what’s in our area and snuffing it out before you even know it’s there,” said Ottawa County Natural Resources Management Supervisor Melanie Manion.

The group, with the Ottawa Conservation District as its fiduciary agent, has been successful in securing state and federal grant funds to fund staff and assist with its mission. Parks officials say the group allows the area to apply for grant funding that might not be available on its own.

Manion said one of the greatest benefits of the CISMA group is its ability to work with other partners and landowners in the region. An example, she said, was the recent treatment of phragmites along the Grand River.

“We were managing it on our property, but it was a waste of money if we didn’t treat it upriver,” she said. “Ottawa County Parks can’t send our stewardship crew to deal with phragmites with adjacent land owners.”

With the CISMA, a broader effort can be conducted to deal with the invasive plant so that more than just the county park is treated.

County officials note that the West Michigan CISMA is expected to play an important role in the fight against the spread of the hemlock woolly adelgid in coming years — a high priority of the county’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

“Our focus has been on the early detection/rapid response species,” Manion said. “That’s the most cost-effective way to deal with invasives.”