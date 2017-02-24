Unusual warm weather has animals on the move

Residents have been commenting on social media about seeing opossums wandering around, as well as the amount of dead “water rats” along the roadways.

Nick Kalejs, a wildlife biologist who works at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Muskegon field office, said we’re seeing a lot of muskrats, opossums, skunks and raccoons out earlier in the year than normal. The unnaturally warm February weather is making it easier for animals to move and forage for food, so that is exactly what they are doing, he said.

“It’s all a little bit ahead of our normal spring activity,” Kalejs said.

It may seem like an unusually high number of dead animals on and along roads, but that is what you’ll have in an aquatic environment, he said.

The muskrat is a native species beneficial to people who trap them, as a food source for larger animals, and as a help to water fowl and wading birds by eating vegetation and opening up areas for those birds, Kalejs said.

The biologist suggested restricting dog food and garbage to keep from attracting animals like skunks, raccoons and opossums into your yard.

“If there is food out, they will try to get into it,” he explained.

Kalejs said people should stay away from injured animals unless they are specifically licensed to work with them. There is a list of animal rehabilitators listed by county on the DNR website, he said.

People were also commenting recently on a dead coyote on the side of southbound U.S. 31 near the VanWagoner Road exit. Kalejs said you don’t see coyotes as often because they tend to be wary of humans. But just like other animals, “they get caught in a compromising spot.”

The biologist said there are plenty of coyotes around here — you just don’t see them very often.

Kalejs said there are two times a year that he notices increased activity — during the breeding season in the fall and in the spring when animals start moving around a lot. The best defense drivers have is to monitor speeds and be alert, he said.