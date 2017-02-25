County seeks photos of local hemlocks

The county is looking for photos for publication online and in print of either a single hemlock tree or a hemlock in a forest setting.

“I wish the photos were for something more positive,” Ottawa County Parks spokeswoman Jessica VanGinhoven said. “We are gearing up for a ‘Save MI Hemlocks’ campaign.”

Last year, a threat was discovered to hemlock trees — the hemlock woolly adelgid. The invasive pest has devastated forests along the eastern seaboard.

Within Michigan, there are an estimated 170 million hemlock trees that are at risk.

“Unfortunately, we have recently learned that hemlock woolly adelgid has been established in Ottawa and Muskegon counties,” VanGinhoven said. “Ottawa County Parks has created a task force to try to stop the spread of the pest before we lose our hemlock trees.”

In conjunction with the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, Ottawa County Parks applied for a $600,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Grant to help cover surveying and treatment for private land owners. Grant awards are expected to be announced in May.

About $25,000 in funding from Ottawa County’s Environmental Fund was approved late last year by the County Board of Commissioners, and the local task force is in search for funds to assist land owners with the cost of treatment, surveying for the pest and community education.

The photo project is a part of the education effort.

“We’re hoping to use photos of local hemlocks on our website (soon to be saveMIhemlocks.org) and in printed publications,” VanGinhoven said.

Photos can be emailed to jvanginhoven@miottawa.org, along with photo credit and location information. Images can also be uploaded to Dropbox at http://bit.ly/hemlock-photos, and files should be named with credit information and the park name where they were taken.

The county says it will provide credit for the person or business of the photos they use.

What to do to protect your hemlocks

If you have healthy hemlocks on your property, you can take action to slow the spread of the hemlock woolly adelgid.

Eggs and young adelgids are often spread during spring bird migration, so it’s recommended that bird feeders near hemlocks be removed from April through July. Ottawa County Parks will remove the bird feeders at its Nature Education Center at Hemlock Crossing in West Olive during that period to protect the hemlocks on park property.

To learn more about surveying, treatment and how to get involved in the fight against the adelgids, a public meeting is set for 12-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Nature Education Center.