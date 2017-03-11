Huizenga testifies before Congress on Great Lakes economy

Huizenga discussed the strong bipartisan effort he has led to hold Washington accountable and make the federal government live up to its promise of dredging harbors across the Great Lakes.

"Harbors and navigation channels are a vital part of our nation's transportation infrastructure, and a reduction in their capacity can have significant impacts on local communities," said Huizenga, R-Zeeland. "The inefficiencies resulting from poorly maintained harbors drive up the cost of U.S. exports and imports, which threatens U.S. economic growth."

Huizenga also warned of the negative economic consequences including fewer jobs and fewer American products being exported should the federal government fail to live up to its obligation. Made in America products, a focal point of President Donald Trump, can't leave harbors if they aren't maintained.

"While many transportation infrastructure programs are struggling to identify beneficiary-paid revenue streams to meet their needs, maritime commerce has been paying enough to meet the operations and maintenance needs of all federally authorized harbors for decades," Huizenga said.

Huizenga testified that, during his first year in Congress, Great Lakes ports and navigation channels were maintained with just 47 percent of the revenue collected into the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund.

"Having a 74 percent target for fiscal year 2018 shows just how far we have come,” he said. “This funding is especially vital for the 140 federally maintained commercial and recreational ports and harbors in the Great Lakes — many of which are facing a crisis."

He added that 92 of these harbors have not been federally maintained in many years because of a lack of funding. At the same time, the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund has a balance of nearly $10 billion.

"Instead of increasing the balance of the Trust Fund or spending the money elsewhere, I urge you to dedicate harbor maintenance tax revenue for its intended purpose," Huizenga said. "Enough Harbor Maintenance Tax revenue is collected each year to meet the nation's annual authorized harbor maintenance needs for harbors of all sizes in all regions of our country — from the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf Coast and from the Port of Long Beach to Muskegon, Michigan, in my district."

Huizenga has been a vocal supporter of Great Lakes protection in recent weeks, from urging the White House to release a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers draft proposal to combat Asian carp incursion toward Lake Michigan; as well as a bipartisan effort to protect funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which President Trump has proposed cutting by 97 percent, from $300 million to just $10 million per year, in his early budget release.