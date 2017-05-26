A look inside the Saugatuck dunes development

The home, nestled on dunes north of Saugatuck, and the land it sits on is again at the center of a local controversy that’s rooted in the history of the area.

After the property was purchased by Jeff and Peg Padnos in 2016, the couple hired Cottage Home, a Holland-based developer to engineer plans for the 300-acre property, which sits in between the Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area and Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

Proposed are homesites around a 1,500-foot boat basin, seven homes along Lake Michigan and eight homes along the Kalamazoo River. A preliminary site plan and special use permit were given by the Saugatuck Township Planning Commission earlier this year for a condo development and for the boat basin.

The boat basin has been the largest source of controversy for developers, with pushback from the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance and other affiliated groups looking to protect critical dunes; developing it would require removing an undetermined amount of sand from the area. It would extend off of the Kalamazoo River from the same point where an old industrial dock sits.

Brian Bosgraaf, president and designer for Cottage Home, is quick to say the basin will not negatively impact natural features.

“This isn’t any wetland — we’re not degrading any natural features,” he said. “As far as regulatory policies go, it’s a net positive because you’re actually creating more water and more water habitat.”

Around the boat basin will be a road, with 23 homesites alongside. Seven homes will be built in dune grass on Lake Michigan, and four to six homes along the Kalamazoo River. The area which used to be Singapore, a lumber town established in the 1800s that has since been buried by blowing sands, as well as inter-dunal wetlands on the property, will remain untouched, Bosgraaf said.

A house previously owned by energy mogul Aubrey McClendon sits on the property; it is currently being leased and maintained by the developers. Homes will be built near the McClendon house, but not as close to the shore.

The western face of the house needs to be at least 200 feet back from the first fore-dune, Bosgraaf said. The McClendon house was built before critical dune law changed.

“(The homes) will kind of nestle in,” he said. “We have some very important guiding principles outlined — sensibly designed homes that nestle into the dunes.”

Bosgraaf reiterated that people walking on the beach would not be able to see the homes. They would need to climb up onto the foredune, which would be trespassing onto the Padnos property. These homesites would cost $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

“The economic impact of 40 vacation homes out here is significant,” he said. “Once people are living here, the impact of restaurants and shops in town, services, is significant.”

Some commercial land is also owned by Padnos, which Bosgraaf said could be used for a luxury spa, or a dunes research institute.

Where the controversy comes from

Locals have been working to preserve this area for years. Groups have written letters to local and state governments urging the protection and preservation of dunes, wetlands and ecosystems.

In the 1990s, two deals fell through with the city of Saugatuck and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for the purchase of this land.

The coastal alliance, which was formed in 2007, has actively worked to protect the area since. David Swan, president of the alliance, said the vision for the land was laid out in a master plan. It showed the expansion of the natural area and a designated historic site where the buried town of Singapore lies.

In recent history, letters of support for the conservation of the area have come from former Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell, the Saugatuck-Douglas Convention and Visitors Bureau, former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, former Congressman Pete Hoekstra, and the West Michigan Strategic Alliance, among others, Swan said.

While these plans are different from McClendon’s proposed hotel, marina, golf course and shooting range, Swan refers to the development as “McClendon 2.0.” He insists the building of the boat basin would constitute sand mining.

There are also concerns of maintaining vital wetlands, disturbing fish populations, historic resources and a negative economic impact.

“Putting a marina with 50 slips so close to the various marinas of Saugatuck and Douglas could damage the tourist-based economy,” Swan said.

Bosgraaf disputes these claims — the development has reached approval from the township thus far. The next step is obtaining permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the boat basin.

Bosgraaf also said there is a small, but vocal, number of people that oppose the development. He said people thank him for what he is doing.

Swan denies this, highlighting the history of people wanting to conserve the area, and the several groups affiliated with the coastal alliance that are working against this development.

“I think that’s laughably outrageous,” he said. “There are many people in many organizations that are so dedicated to protecting this land.”

What’s next

The development needs more approvals; a final site plan review from the township’s planning commission and permits for the boat basin from the MDEQ and Army Corps of Engineers. This will require a public hearing.

Bosgraaf anticipates beginning to tour and sell home sites in June. It will be another year before the boat basin is worked on, he estimated.

