Spring Lake receives aggressive algae treatment

The treatment was scheduled for Thursday, said Spring Lake Township Supervisor and Spring Lake Lake Board Chairman John Nash. Notices were posted around the lake in areas engineers determined the applications were most needed.

“The state regulates all the weed application we do,” Nash explained. “We can’t treat the whole lake. They wouldn’t let us.”

Four chemicals make up the application used in the lake.

Recommendations are that people wait about 24 hours to swim in the lake, and not use the water for irrigation until Tuesday, July 4.

“Maybe don’t use lake water for your garden for a couple of days,” Nash said. “You’re never going to put anything in the lake that is going to be instantly dangerous to humans.”

The township supervisor said he received a few complaints about the algae, but he said conditions favored that right now.

“This is a natural lake,” he said. “It’s not a swimming pool.”

Spring Lake is a shallow lake and water moves slowly, Nash explained, and there are lots of fingers and bayous where the water hardly moves at all. Combine that with a lot of rain lately and a very mild winter, and you get prime conditions for the production of algae, he added.

Nash said airboats are used to spread the applications — usually just before Memorial Day, around the Fourth of July and during the Coast Guard Festival.

An engineer will go out a week after the application to see if it worked. If it did not, the chemicals will be reapplied in that area.

The chemicals slow down the growth of algae, Nash said.

“There’s no chemical that will totally eliminate algae,” he said. “As long as nutrients are there, algae will grow.”

An alum treatment was done on Spring Lake in 2005 and has worked well in keeping algae down for 10 years, Nash said. The alum basically seals the lake bottom.

However, over the years, lake conditions have started to degrade, according to a Grand Valley State University report.

“We’ve had one study done,” Nash said. “We’re into another study” with results expected in late fall or early spring 2018.

Nash said if the lake board decides alum is needed, they would have to go through a permit request procedure with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. Whether or not permits will be approved depends on the research and the mood of the DEQ, he said.

The original alum treatment was supposed to last five years. Nash said they are happy to have gotten more than 10 years out of it.