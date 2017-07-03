All Hands on Deck event promotes Great Lakes protection

“All Hands on Deck” was started by Kimberly Simon of Charlevoix in March, 2017 to raise awareness and bring people together in a nonpartisan way to advocate for the Great Lakes. Simon launched the idea after the Trump Administration proposed eliminating funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. For more information, visit https://allhandsondeckgreatlakes.org/.

“Our Great Lakes are crucial to the health of both Michigan’s economy and our people and we have a special responsibility to protect them,” said Stabenow, Co-Chair of the bipartisan Senate Great Lakes Task Force. “I’d like to thank All Hands on Deck for raising awareness and bringing people together to stand up for the critical resources we need to protect our precious Great Lakes.”

“Interest just keeps growing day by day—the momentum is amazing!” said Simon. “The idea resonates with people across a very broad region because they all realize the Great Lakes are precious resources that are essential for our environment, our economies, and our way of life.”

Stabenow championed the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) in 2010. GLRI is critical to supporting more than 1.5 million Great Lakes jobs, fighting invasive species like Asian carp, and protecting our Michigan way of life, officials said. In May, Stabenow led the bipartisan effort to successfully pass full funding for the Great Lakes for the remainder of fiscal year 2017. She has been asking Michigan families to join her in saving Great Lakes funding for next year by sharing stories and memories at https://www.stabenow.senate.gov/greatlakes.