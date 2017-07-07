Lessons learned during beach sweep

Treasure hunters also got a head start, she said.

Still, volunteers scooped up 75 pounds of garbage in a cleanup event at the park Wednesday morning.

“Today’s cleanup is part of a longer-term project,” Cross said. “We will do another one after Coast Guard Festival.”

The plan is to take data from beach cleanups after festivals to see what can be done to reduce the trash that is left behind. A community meeting will be scheduled for the fall to discuss possible solutions, Cross said.

In Wednesday’s sweep of the Grand Haven beach, plastic pieces made up 85-90 percent of the total picked up by the volunteers, Cross said. The group also collected 141 cigarette butts, 508 food wrappers, 328 plastic bottle caps and 417 plastic beverage bottles.

Cross emphasized that these items were left on the beach. Volunteers did not include what was already in the trash cans.

There were also plastic lids, cups and plates, a few strapping bands, foam pieces, discarded food, two diapers, one tampon, and two condoms.

Cross said one of the biggest problems they are seeing is pieces of broken-down plastic from larger items, including plastic water bottles.

“We’re talking about putting in water bottle refill stations,” she said.

According to Cross, Grand Haven’s drinking water actually goes through a filtration system with more regulations than many of the companies that bottle spring water.

Cross said they hope to see more recycle containers used throughout the town. Currently, there’s a bin for returnables inside the state park pavilion. Money from the returnables will be used by Friends of Grand Haven State Park to fund the cost of planting trees at the park.

Single-use food items are also a big part of the trash problem. Cross recommends bringing food in reusable containers and using metal, bamboo or even paper straws instead of the plastic ones.

Another beach cleanup will take place at the Grand Haven State Park on Aug. 6. Anyone interested in participating can register online at greatlakesadopt.org.