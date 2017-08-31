Asian carp hearing planned in Muskegon

Earlier this month, the Corps released its plan outlining potential ways to block Asian carp at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. The tentatively selected plan calls for using underwater sound, electric barriers and other measures and could cost upwards of $275 million.

Stopping the spread of Asian carp at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam may be key in keeping the voracious species from reaching Lake Michigan, from which it could spread throughout the Great Lakes and cause vast ecological damage.

As part of a public comment period on the plan, the Corps is scheduling public meetings in Muskegon, Chicago and Joliet. In each of the meetings, there will be an open house gathering, to be followed by opening remarks, a presentation on the study and an oral comment period.

The meeting schedule:

• Monday, Sept. 11., 1-5 p.m., James R. Thompson Center, Assembly Hall Auditorium, 100 W. Randolph St., Chicago

• Thursday, Sept. 14, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Muskegon Community College, Collegiate Hall, 221 S. Quarterline Road, Muskegon

• Monday, Sept. 18, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Joliet Junior College, “U” Conference Center, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet

Public meetings will also be broadcast live on the Corps’ Rock Island District's Facebook page at the time of the meeting. People wanting to participate by phone can do so by calling 888-431-3632, Access Code: 723853, or online at www.webmeeting.att.com, Meeting Number: 888-431-3632, Access Code: 723853.

The 45-day public comment period on the plan runs through Monday, Oct. 2. The report can be viewed and comments made at http://glmris.anl.gov/brandon-rd.

Comments can also be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, ATTN: GLMRIS-Brandon Road Comments, 231 S. LaSalle St., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604. Comments must be postmarked by Oct. 2.