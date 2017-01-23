Fahrenheit and fun spike at Bloody Mary mixoff

More than 650 people attended, sipping Bloody Marys and voting for their favorite booth and beverage.

And for perhaps the first time since its inception, lots of attendees drank their bloodies outdoors on the tiki deck due to temperatures hovering around 60 degrees Saturday.

“It wasn't a record turnout,” said Spring Lake Heritage Festival Committee President Steve VanBelkum. “I think it was too nice out. But we did really well and did really well on our raffle.”

The event raised about $6,200, compared to $7,500 last year.

The money will be used for community projects. In the past, the Heritage Festival committee has used proceeds towards benches around the flag pole at Mill Point Park, support for the Ottawa County Sheriff Department K-9 department, and flag holders for veterans at the Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

“At this point, I don't know for sure where the money is going, but somewhere in the community we'll find a project that needs our support,” VanBelkum said.

Village Baker won first place in the people's choice award. JW's took second place.

The Grand Haven American Legion won Best Booth balloting with a military theme, complete with veterans' photos and servers dressed in World War II uniforms.

“They did an incredible job with their booth,” VanBelkum said. “It was impressive.”

Village Baker took second place in Best Booth voting.