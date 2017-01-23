No snow? No problem

“It’s going to happen,” Winterfest organizer Kevin Galbavi said. “This is as bad as it gets, but it’s still going to happen.”

Winterfest’s four days of fun begins Thursday night with the Glow Bowl at Mulligan’s Hollow, followed by Friday night’s art competition at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum and Intergalactic Human Sled Race downtown.

Saturday’s slate of events features the Cardboard Sled Race, Family Dog Pull, Kids Day activities at Mulligan’s Hollow, and the Bonfire Bash. The annual ski and snowboard competition is Sunday at Mulligan’s Hollow.

Winterfest is also playing a big part in the Save the Catwalk fundraising effort during the Bonfire Bash.

“Save the Catwalk is on everyone’s minds right now,” Galbavi said. “I was happy to use Winterfest to bring in some more talk about it.”

The two events that will be used as fundraisers for the catwalk are the Dumpster Dive and the Rotary Club of Grand Haven’s Sleepwalker Run, both on Saturday. Also taking place that day, Galbavi said, is a fundraiser at the Eagles, which will feature beer and wine tasting, live and silent auctions, and children’s activities from 2-6 p.m.

“The Dumpster Dive is something really unique and people will be able to contribute to (the cause) at the event itself,” Galbavi said, noting that there already are several people who’ve signed up to jump at the 4 p.m. event.

Dumpster divers will collect pledges from willing donors in support of their jump into the dumpster full of icy water. In turn, money raised will go to the Save the Catwalk fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

The Sleepwalker Run takes place at 6 p.m. during the Bonfire Bash.

“If people are looking for the Rotary (winter) run, it’s here now,” Galbavi said. “It’s in your PJs at night.”

At 6 p.m., the Sleepwalker 0.62 takes place — a free family fun run up Washington Avenue and back. No registration required for this event.

At 6:30 p.m. is the Sleepwalker 2.62, a 2.62-mile run that starts along Harbor/Washington and proceeds down Seventh Street to Elliott and First streets, up Fulton Avenue, and eventually back down Washington and ending at Harbor Drive.

The cost to participate is $25 if you pre-register, and $30 on the day of the race. All of the proceeds go to the Save the Catwalk fund.

Winterfest schedule of events

Thursday

Glow-Bowl at Mulligan’s Hollow: 4-8 p.m.

Friday

Art Reception at Tri-Cities Historical Museum: 5-8 p.m.

Intergalactic Human Sled Race at Harbourfront parking lot: Registration at 7 p.m., races at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Family Dog Pull at Mulligan’s Hollow: Registration at 9 a.m., races 9:30-11 a.m.

Cardboard Sled Race at Mulligan’s Hollow: Registration at 10 a.m., judging at 10:30 a.m., races start at 11 a.m.

Euchre Tournament at the Elk’s Club: noon

Kids Day at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA: 12-3 p.m.

Winterfest Bonfire Bash at Harbourfront parking lot: 3-10 p.m.

Dumpster Dive at Harbourfront parking lot: 4 p.m.

Sleepwalker Run downtown: 6 p.m.

Save the Catwalk Beer and Wine Tasting at the Eagles: 2-6 p.m.

Sunday

Snowboard and Ski Competition at Mulligan’s Hollow: 1-3 p.m.