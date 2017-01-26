Cold dive for the catwalk

The Grand Haven Area Public Schools superintendent and the Loutit District Library director have challenged each other to see who can raise the most money for their participation in Saturday’s Winterfest Dumpster Dive.

The 4 p.m. event in downtown Grand Haven is a fundraiser for the Save the Catwalk fund.

Mary A. White Elementary School’s Young Fives class presented Ingall with a bag of money on Tuesday to help his cause.

There’s a picture of Martin on a sign at the Grand Haven library promoting his participation in the Dumpster Dive.

Ingall, a member of the Save the Catwalk committee, said he supports the restoration of the Grand Haven icon.

“Our community is incredibly generous to the schools and this is my way to give something back,” he said.

Martin says they are on a roll, with library patrons having already donated several hundred dollars.

Both men are getting into the spirit of the event — Ingall will be wearing blue and gold Buccaneer clothing while Martin is going along with the “Cat” walk theme by dressing as the Cat in the Hat.

They are just two of the known jumpers in the event. North Ottawa Community Hospital doctors Tabatha Barber and Matt Schoeck are also battling to raise the most funds, according to Winterfest organizer Kevin Galbavi.

“The two doctors are going head to head,” said NOCH spokesperson Jen VanSkiver. “The doctor that gets the most money raised gets dunked.”

The hospital’s employee committee, called Renew, is spearheading the fundraising there and plans to match efforts if $300 is raised, VanSkiver said. The hospital is sponsoring Winterfest to promote mental and physical fitness at a time of year when it’s not what everyone is thinking about, she added.

Participation in the Dumpster Dive is open to everyone. As it is with every Winterfest activity, you can register to participate right at the event, which will take place during the Bonfire Bash in the Harbourfront Place parking lot.

“Grab an outfit, put a couple bucks in the bucket and jump in the water,” Galbavi said. “There’s still time to challenge your friends.”

This is the second time for a dumpster dive at Winterfest. It also took place two years ago in support of the Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

Galbavi said they brought it back this year to help in the catwalk campaign.

There’s no cost to participate and no minimum donation is required. You can donate there, online or later, Galbavi said.

Anyone wanting to donate through Winterfest can do so online with a credit card at https://winterfestmi.org/dumpster-dive-donation/.

“You can go online and make a donation in honor of — hopefully not in memory of” — the person participating, Martin said.