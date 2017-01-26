“Everything is a go at this point,” Winterfest organizer Kevin Galbavi said. “We’ve spent years trying to create events that aren’t weather-dependent. We’ve insulated ourselves from these things.”

Winterfest 2017 begins with the Glow-Bowl, which runs from 4-8 p.m. today at the Mulligan’s Hollow ski area. The Ski Bowl will also host the Cardboard Sled Race on Saturday morning.

“There’s plenty of snow down there for the Cardboard Sled Race,” Galbavi said.

He noted that the Ski Bowl’s snow-making machines are used to keep the hill covered with the white stuff and open for skiers despite the recent spring-like temperatures.

Galbavi also said that there are plans in place for the venue that hosts the Family Dog Pull. If the area doesn’t receive considerable snow by Friday night, he said Ski Bowl workers will attempt to use one of the snow guns to make snow for the course.

“We don’t need much,” Galbavi noted. “We just need something to pull a sled on.”

And festival organizers say they’re also in good shape for Friday night’s Intergalactic Human Sled Race, which takes place in the Harbourfront Place parking lot in downtown Grand Haven.

“The city helps us haul in snow (from Harbor Island) for the human sled race on Friday,” Galbavi said. “Even when it is warm for a while, it takes a long time for it to melt.”

The city uses Harbor Island as a depository for the snow that accumulates downtown and other areas that can’t be pushed off to the side of the road. Winterfest organizers have traditionally used the Harbor Island snow, which crews truck in and spread around the parking lot at Harbourfront Place.

And even though the end-of-week forecast calls for a good chance for snow and a return of more winter-like temperatures, Galbavi admits he might just prefer the opposite.

“I’d just assume it be 50 degrees,” he said. “But it’s nice to have a few snowflakes, too, so it feels like winter.”

Weekend forecast

Here’s what the National Weather Service is predicting for our Winterfest weekend:

Today: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low of 29. West-northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday and Friday night: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30 and a low of 27. West wind 15-18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible, and another half-inch at night.

Saturday: Periods of snow showers and a high near 30. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.