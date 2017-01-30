Kids' Day brings smiles

Maybell, a Syrian dwarf hamster, took first place in the Winterfest Kids' Day event, spinning inside her ball at breakneck speed to the finish line, then back, then back again.

Maybell is the class pet of students at Central's Open Door. Teachers Holly White and Janice Swiftney posed with the champion hamster and students after the event.

“The kids train her every day,” White said.

White and Swiftney said they just learned about the race two days prior.

Students held up hand-lettered signs, encouraging Maybell on her trek.

“We get her out every morning to play in her ball,” Swiftney said. “She did great.”

Colton Rogers, 10, said he was very proud of the class hamster.

“We make tracks in the classroom for her around the train table and train her a lot,” Colton said. “It's pretty exciting. She'll be good to train for next year.”

Maybell will take home a basket of hamster goodies for her efforts.

Although weather led to cancellation of the Kids' Day snow angel contest, hundreds of youngsters delighted in a bounce house, balloon animals, face painting, obstacle course and craft area.