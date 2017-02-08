Serving up Snow Jam

The event, the club's biggest fundraiser of the year, takes place Saturday at Spring Lake’s Central Park. It runs from 5-10 p.m., preceded Friday evening with a euchre tournament at the Grand Haven Elks Lodge.

The fun includes a sledding hill, ice skating, dart tournament, beer tent, entertainment by Drop 35 and a Spring Lake-Grand Haven alumni hockey game.

Butch's Beach Burritos and Righteous Cuisine will serve up food for a nominal fee.

“It's a great time,” Snow Jam co-chairperson Michelle Dixon said. “It does bring people from Grand Haven over to Spring Lake. It kind of gives people a feel for what Rotary does. Even if you just buy a beer and eat a taco, you're donating to your community.”

Rotary Club members will be selling raffle tickets for a $5,000 grand prize. Tickets cost $25 each or five for $100.

All proceeds will go to Rotary projects in the community and beyond, Dixon said. Last year's event raised more than $10,000. The club has donated funds toward new pickleball courts at Central Park, Whistlestop Playground in downtown Spring Lake and the equipment building at the Central Park skating rink.

The proceeds from this year's event have not yet been designated to a specific project, Dixon said.

“We just kind of take it as it comes and see what the community needs, then designate how much we can do,” she said.

Rotary can sometimes obtain grants from the district or international levels.

“Sometimes we can match funds on the upper levels,” Dixon explained. “It just depends on the project and how much it is.”

Dixon said the weather is expected to be “perfect” for this year's Snow Jam.

“I'd just love for everyone to come enjoy the park,” she said. “It's a year-round park and a lot of people don't know that. There are things to be done all year at Central Park.”

Here's the lineup:

Friday, Feb. 10

Snow Jam Euchre Tournament at Grand Haven Elks Lodge: registration at 6 p.m., game play begins at 7 p.m. Teams can register in advance online or the night of the event. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

Saturday, Feb. 11

5-10 p.m.: heated entertainment tent with live music from Drop 35. Drinks and food from Righteous Cuisine and Butch’s Beach Burritos available for purchase. Admission is free.

5 p.m.: ice skating and sledding on Snow Mountain. Bring your skates and sleds.

6 p.m.: Dart Tournament, with a $5 entry fee for singles and $10 for doubles team. Trophies and prizes awarded. Registration available in advance online or the night of the event. All skill levels welcome.

7 p.m.: Grand Haven vs. Spring Lake Old Boys Hockey Match. The game will take place at Lakeshore Sports Centre in Muskegon if ice conditions at Central Park are not favorable.

8:45 p.m.: raffle finalists announced. Tickets available at the event and you do not need to be present to win.

9:15 p.m.: raffle winner announced.