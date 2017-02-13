No snow, but Snow Jam rolls on

The Snow Mountain sledding hill at Central Park had melted into the grass. The hockey game between Grand Haven and Spring Lake alumni moved to an indoor rink because of slush on the ice rink.

Susan Rhem-Westhoff and her husband, Dan, rode their bikes to Snow Jam.

“It's (the warm weather) sad for the kids who want to partake in winter activities but who doesn't love mild weather?” Rhem-Westhoff said.

Kids played soccer in street shoes on the rink, while Spring Lake Township resident Derek Sircher wore shirt sleeves and tennis shoes while swatting a puck around the rink with his hockey stick.

“Unfortunately, the ice isn't solid enough (for skates),” said Sircher, who plans to try out for the Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey team in May.

Instead of sledding, skating and watching hockey, Snow Jam attendees sat inside a heated tent, watching a dart tournament, listening to tunes from Drop 35, dancing, eating food and sipping beer and wine.

Event co-chair David Rhem said this was the mildest Snow Jam weather on record.

“There's not much we can do about the weather,” Rhem said. “We just go with the flow. We've had all kinds of weather for Snow Jam – blizzards, normal winter weather, warm, it's all good. We've had an attendance increase every year.”

The event raises funds for local and global Rotary projects. Part of this year's proceeds will go to the Grand Haven catwalk project. Rhem said it is undecided at this time where the rest of the money will be distributed.

Spring Lake Village residents Renee Strothmann and Jane DeGroot, first time Snow Jam participants, walked to Central Park Saturday evening.

“We just came to check it out,” Strothmann said. “We've never been before.”