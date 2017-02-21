New festival organizers seek volunteers

“Basically, we want to see if we can get new volunteers and touch base with previous volunteers,” said Chris Hornby, executive director of the West Michigan Historical Alliance, which announced in November 2016 that it is taking over the annual festival from the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.

The alliance has scheduled a volunteer meeting from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven.

The meeting will allow people to meet the alliance’s board and advisory committee, Hornby said, and find out what is new for this year’s Feast. The meeting is open to anyone who may be interested in becoming a volunteer, and to those who’ve volunteered in the past.

“(For) newbies, we’ll explain what is expected in order to volunteer,” Hornby noted.

Feast organizers say that those interested in getting involved can volunteer any amount of time that they can, and the organization is also soliciting financial contributions to support the annual festival via donations and sponsorships. The West Michigan Historical Alliance operates under the 501(c)3 nonprofit status.

Those interested in partnering with the Feast are asked to email Hornby at hornbychrisgds@gmail.com.

The 17th edition of the Feast of the Strawberry Moon is set for June 10-11 on Harbor Island.

The event allows the public to step back in time where they can interact with historians and re-enactors in a natural setting. It is a family-oriented event with approximately 250 re-enactors, entertainers, demonstrators, artisans and period vendors to provide an 18th-century experience. During the two-day event, attendees can explore the history of the Native American culture, French exploration, English colonization and American unification of West Michigan.