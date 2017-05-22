'Let's go fly a kite'

Gusty morning winds made it difficult for some of the larger animal kites to stay aloft Saturday and a steady afternoon rain grounded the show completely.

Campers took shelter in their RVs to watch movies and play board games as a steady stream of cars left the Grand Haven State Park parking areas.

But that' doesn't mean the entire event was a wash.

Kelsey DeWitt and her friend, Journey Joslin of Grand Haven sat on the fringe of of the fly zone watching kites dance in the wind to the tune “Sound of Silence.”

DeWitt, 23, has been attending the festival since she was a little girl.

“I grew up here and I've been coming since I was 6 or 7,” DeWitt said. “I love all the colors and all the different kites.”

DeWitt said the event brought back fond memories of her childhood.

“It's great seeing all the people coming together and enjoying it,” DeWitt said. “I'm remembering a lot of fun times with my family.”

Debbie and Jack Hagedorn of Rockford brought her grandchildren to the event and attempted to fly a kite for the first time – an easy fly panda kite.

“It's the blind leading the blind,” Jack said laughing, as he flew with grandson Jeff, 9.

Debbie said she loved the colorful atmosphere.

“It's a great family event,” she said.

While many were focused on the skyward kites, Erin Turrell, chairperson of the Save the Catwalk campaign, was focused on raising money for the catwalk project.

Turrell stood in the merchandise tent, selling fundraising t-shirts, water bottles, buttons and more.

“What's going on?” asked Indiana resident Judy Hollingsworth as she passed the display table. “It (catwalk) was so pretty and now it's gone.”

Turrell explained that the catwalk was removed and that more than $600,000 of the $1 million goal to refurbish it has already been raised.

Hollingsworth bought a “Save the Catwalk” t-shirt to help with the efforts.

“I've been coming up here for years and I love to walk the pier and I love the catwalk,” Hollingsworth said. “I want to support that. I need them to bring the catwalk back.”

Nickolas Schwarz, 6, of Macomb County, flew a shark kite Saturday morning behind his parents' RV after building castles in the sand.

“I like how it goes up so high,” Schwarz said.

Skies cleared Sunday and steady winds off the lake provided a lift to many of the larger kites that struggled during Saturday's swirling gusts.