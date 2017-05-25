Fruitport's Memorial Day festival kicks off

Kicking off Wednesday, attractions included a carnival, petting zoo, games and a variety of food stands.

The annual festival hosted by the Lions Club of Fruitport runs through Memorial Day.

Norton Shores native Angie Klein brought both of her children, Kiana and Caleb Klein, to the first day of the carnival as a surprise. Kiana explained one of the attractions she liked was the petting zoo, and “all the tiny goats” that were in it. She and her brother Caleb both agreed their favorite part of the carnival was the fun house, where there is a maze and distorted mirrors inside.

Hard rain began to pour after only an hour of the carnival being open, but that didn’t stop Felicia Durling, 13, and Ayla Haack, 12, from having fun. The Fruitport girls said this was especially fun for them because all of their friends attend, since it’s set in their hometown.

Haack described her favorite rides as The Magic Carpet or Zero Gravity, where she said she loved the excitement and thrill of when the “floor drops.”

The girls agreed they would be staying out through the rain to ride the attractions and be with their friends.

For the complete Old Fashioned Days schedule, visit fruitportlionsclub.com/events/ofd-schedule.