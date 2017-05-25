Top 5 things to do this 3-day weekend

(1) Fruitport Old Fashioned Days — now through Memorial Day in Fruitport. Much of it takes place at Pomona Park, where you’ll find the midway carnival, petting zoo, Lions Club’s annual ox roast and more. Fireworks will be shot off Friday and Sunday nights at 10:30. Other activities include a ride around Spring Lake and a motorcycle run Saturday morning, car show at the middle school on Sunday, and Memorial Day events. See the complete schedule here.

(2) Memorial Day parades/ceremonies — Monday in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport. Grand Haven’s parade is 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard leading the way down Washington Avenue to Waterfront Stadium. Following the parade, there will be a short ceremony as well as music from the Grand Haven High School Band at the stadium. Spring Lake’s parade is 10:30-11:30 a.m., beginning at corner of Buchanan and Exchange streets, ending with a tribute at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. The Fruitport parade begins at 2 p.m. from the middle school, winds through the village and ends at the high school. Fruitport will also have a veterans service at the cemetery at 11 a.m.

(3) VFW Ribfest — Ribs start cooking at 5 p.m. Friday, with live music from 6 to past midnight, at VFW Post 2326, 20 N. First St. in downtown Grand Haven. Ribs start at 11 a.m. Saturday, with music all day. A special feature this year is a Kids Tent from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a movie, interactive learning and prizes sponsored by the USS Silversides Museum. There is a cost to sample the tasty ribs.

(4) Architectural Showcase — 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Since wrapping up extensive restorations on transforming the former Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grand Haven into their home, Terry and Rene French will open their doors for tours. Admission is a minimum donation of $35, to be donated to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust.

(5) Saturday morning runs — Kickoff to Summer Run starts at 8:30 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, Grand Haven. The entry fee is $30, or $65 for a family up to four. The 1-mile Fun Run is $5 ($13 if you want a T-shirt). There is also a Tot Trot obstacle course for ages 3-6. The awards ceremony follows the race. The Fruitport Old Fashioned Days 5K/10K races are also Saturday morning. The 10K begins at 8:30, and the 5K and walkers start at 8:40 a.m. The staging area is the Fruitport High School football field, 357 N. Sixth Ave., Fruitport.