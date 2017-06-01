Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Spring Lake Wooden and Classic Boat Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mill Point Park, Spring Lake. Admission is free. You’ll see dozens of classic wooden and fiberglass boats in the water and on land. This year’s featured boat is the Century, and at least 10 of them are expected for the show.

(2) Music and Movie Night — 8:30 p.m. Friday at East Grand River Park, Grand Haven. This first of two nights (the other is scheduled for June 16) will feature music by a bucket-drumming group followed by an outdoor screening of Disney’s “Toy Story.” Admission is free.

(3) New Reformation Jazz Band — 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. This wraps up the church’s free 2016-17 Community Artist Series. The band’s jazz repertoire encompasses Dixieland, ragtime, blues, big band and swing.

(4) Give ‘Em a Hand — 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. This is a talent showcase of singing, dancing and oratory to help raise funds for the preservation of the south pier catwalk. There is no admission charge; your donation to your favorite act goes to the Save the Catwalk fund.

(5) Pigeon River Kayak Trip — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Meet at Hemlock Crossing County Park’s Nature Education Center, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. The cost is $8 ($34 with a kayak rental). Register online.