Classic boats motor into SL

“We did that by popular demand,” said show founder and organizer Mark Miller. “So many of the fiberglass and aluminum boats are becoming old now. Fiberglass boats were coming out in the 1950s, so we're looking at 50- and 60-year-old fiberglass boats now.”

The show runs from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday at Spring Lake's Mill Point Park, at the end of School Street and just south of M-104. It will include more than 50 wooden and classic boats, live music, food, and a kids' boat-building table.

The Century brand, originally built in Manistee, is this year's featured boat. Miller said he expects more than 10 Century boats to be on display at Mill Point Park docks this year, and perhaps more on land.

The local boat show has grown immensely since its beginnings in 2004, Miller noted.

“The show is recognized around the state,” he said. “We've definitely been put on the map as far as wooden boat shows go. It's probably tripled in size since the first show. It's something everyone knows — the first Saturday after Memorial Day is when it goes down. It just keeps growing.

“The only clink in our armor is the weather,” he added. “It's the one thing you can't control.”

Miller said he's crossing his fingers, because the show is completely dependent on the weather.

“I was just looking at the forecast,” he said Wednesday. “There's a 75 percent chance of rain (for Saturday). But these forecasts are so inaccurate. You might as well flip a coin, they change so much. ... If the weather is good, we'll have a good turnout. If the weather is bad, we won't.”

Miller said the show brings back fond and fun memories for many visitors.

“It all rides on the resurgence of the classic boat,” he said. “Everyone has ridden on one. Everyone has had one in their family at some point. These boats bring back a lot of good memories. They're a lot of fun to look at and a lot of fun to go riding on. It's a lot of fun to be around a piece of history like that.”