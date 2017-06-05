Wooden boat show floats into town

Eli, 6, a kindergartener at Holmes Elementary, built the 8-inch long sailing vessel with the help of his grandpa, Mike VanLente of Holland.

After construction, he launched the boat in a pool next to the boat-building table.

Many adults touring the classic boats, outboard motors and farm tractors at Mill Point acted much like Eli – like kids excited about their toys.

The show featured everything from wooden kayaks and canoes to hydroplanes and pleasure craft.

Show organizer Mark Miller said although threatening skies may have dampened crowd and boat numbers, it couldn't touch the quality.

“We have some really nice stuff here,” Miller said, glancing off at a darkening sky off his left shoulder. “These are not the numbers we hoped for, but we can't control that. What we do have is fantastic.”

Miller pointed to the dark clouds.

“That scares people off,” he said.

Still the folks who ventured down to the waterfront strolled the docks and walked the grounds, peering into more than 40 vessels from days gone by.

Miller said the show creates new memories, while rekindling old ones.

“Everyone has ridden on a wooden boat at one time in their lives,” Miller said. “These boats bring back a lot of fond memories. It's nice to have the opportunity to be around a piece of history like that.”