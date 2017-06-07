Feast of the Strawberry Moon returns this weekend

The historical re-enactment festival was sponsored by the Tri-Cities Historical Museum for more than a decade. After the museum relinquished control of the festival, the newly formed West Michigan Historical Alliance took over.

The Feast of the Strawberry Moon runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family.

The alliance’s executive director, Chris Hornby, said this year they want to make the festival more “period correct” to the 1800s. While she says they aren’t changing too much, there will be different entertainment, along with additions in vendors and artisans.

“As far as the essence of the event, it will be mostly the same,” she said.

Hornby said the alliance’s biggest challenge in taking over as host of the feast was getting the word out that the event was still happening.

The feast typically draws about 250 re-enactors, entertainers, demonstrators and period vendors to provide the experience of the 18th century to thousands of public visitors each June. The festival explores the history of the Native American culture, the French exploration period, English colonization and American unification of West Michigan.

Hornby also noted their efforts to keep the Feast of the Strawberry Moon “family-oriented.”

The festival will include activities such as candle dipping, tomahawk throwing, jugglers, music, comedy and military demonstrations.

A new element for this year’s festival is a Kids Day on Friday, when more than 150 homeschooled and Griffin Elementary School students will experience the feast and learn about life in the 1800s.