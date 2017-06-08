Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Feast of the Strawberry Moon — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9-4 Sunday on Grand Haven’s Harbor Island. After 16 years, the Tri-Cities Historical Museum has turned over the reins to the West Michigan Historical Alliance. This historical festival brings in approximately 250 re-enactors, entertainers, demonstrators and period vendors to provide the experience of the 18th century. Daily admission is $5, or $15 per family. Parking is free on the island.

(2) Sunday Art Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (of course) at Chinook Pier, 301 N. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven. This is the first of four monthly summertime markets. It is a juried art market showcasing established and emerging artists from West Michigan. You may find fine art, pottery, metal works, photography, glass and textile arts, jewelry, and more. The other dates for the market are July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

(3) Muskegon CareAffaire — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Muskegon County Airport, Executive Air Transport, 99 Sinclair Drive. This is a benefit for the Wings of Mercy, which provides free air transport for patients and families to medical centers. The cost for the Lions Club pancake breakfast is $6. It’s $10 to enter the third annual Chris Boes Memorial Bike Ride. You'll also find airplane and helicopter rides.

(4) North Ottawa Dunes Day Hike — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Hike the length of this 500-plus acre park with experts. They will start at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park. It’s free, but you’ll need a Passport (or pay the daily fee) for parking at the state park.

(5) Antique Tractor and Engine Show — Thursday through Saturday at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds, 6621 Heights-Ravenna Road, Fruitport. The Antique Farm Power Club hosts the annual show, featuring Ford tractors and equipment, Michigan-made gas engines, farm tractors, trucks, a Ford Model A swap meet, tractor and truck pulls, pony pull, daily parades and demonstrations, a flea market, kids games and car races. Overnight camping is available. Admission is $5.