No fireworks again for Heritage Festival

The festival committee says it was unable to secure a barge for the fireworks show.

But with or without a sky show, there's plenty of activities for all ages next week at various Spring Lake locations.

The event kicks off Monday and Tuesday with an Artisan & Street Market from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot, 225 E. Exchange St.

“We have a ton of vendors this year,” said Steve VanBelkum, committee president. “We changed the name (from flea market) because we're not just getting ‘garage sale’ stuff. We're getting more upscale items, more artsy kinds of things and crafty kinds of things.”

Senior Day rolls into Mill Point Park on Monday. From 9:30 a.m. to noon, the older folks will be treated to a VFW Color Guard Presentation (10 a.m.) followed by bingo. There's also a noon lunch ($6) and ice cream social.

Tuesday is Winsor McCay Day at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. The event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. includes reading, cartooning, illustration and cooking to celebrate the famous animation pioneer who lived in Spring Lake as a child.

Also on Tuesday, the Dog Walk steps out at 6 p.m. from William Ferry Park in Ferrysburg and continues to Old Boys Brewhouse for contests and games.

Wednesday's highlight is Family Fun Night from 5:30-8 p.m. at Mill Point Park. The kids can play on inflatables, play games, and tour police and fire department vehicles. The Spring Lake Lions Club will be grilling up hot dogs and the Spring Lake Rotary Club will be serving free ice cream.

Thursday marks a fan favorite, Wings on the Water, from 4-8 p.m. at Mill Point Park. Wings cost 75 cents each, and you can vote on your favorites. Don Middlebrook and the Pearl Divers will provide live music as contestants from Stone's Butcher and BBQ, Old Boys Brewhouse, Pipeline Smokehouse and Bar, Stable Inn, Righteous Cuisine, and Small Town Sandwich Shop compete with their wing flavors.

Friday's events start early with a pickleball tournament from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park. A car show runs from 5-9 p.m. at Orchard Market.

“You have your basic hot rods, classic cars and trucks,” VanBelkum said of the car show. “There will also be raffles and giveaways.”

A cornhole tournament takes place at Mill Point Park on Friday evening, with registration at 5 and competition starting at 6.

“It was new last year and was pretty popular, so we brought it back,” VanBelkum said.

The entertainment tent at the park is open from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with music by Shotman Band.

The festival's final day, Saturday, features more pickleball tournaments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park, an 8 a.m. 5K run at Central Park, a Friends of the Library Book Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, and a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.

The Mill Point Park entertainment tent is open again Saturday, from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with an ‘80s Retro Night. Music will be provided by Alive and Well.

“They need to come dressed up in their favorite ‘80s get-up because there will be prizes awarded,” VanBelkum said.

Even though the skies will remain dark with no fireworks finale, VanBelkum said he's hopeful the sky show would return next year.

“Nobody would give up a barge this year and there is no place to do it on land,” he explained. “To get one from somewhere else was not cost-effective.”

Last year, there was no fireworks finale because of a miscommunication with the barge operator. The fireworks were ready, but no barge showed up.

“We're going to keep trying,” VanBelkum vows. “None of us wants the fireworks to go away. We're going to find some way, at some point, to bring them back.”

VanBelkum said the Heritage Festival brings the community together.

“It's a great place to hang out with friends and family and do a lot of fun things,” he said. “It's summertime. Everyone wants to get outside and do something, and this is a great place to do it.”

Spring Lake Village Manager Chris Burns said the festival is also good for business.

“There are so many things going on that it brings people to town,” she said. “I have to believe this helps local businesses and provides great family entertainment. My favorite part is the wings.”