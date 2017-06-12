Feast of the Strawberry Moon Festival returns, weekend full of history

The annual Feast of the Strawberry Moon Festival, hosted by the West Michigan Historical Alliance, returned on Saturday and Sunday for two days of historical reenactment.

The fields were engulfed with walking history and participants showing the everyday life of someone from that era. From candle-making to merchant tents filled with soaps, jewelry, fur, leather, and knives, there were no modern items in sight.

Soldiers in old uniforms shot at each other during military demonstrations and a roaring cannon startled the spectators.

South Bend, Ind. native Kathy Kolacz has participated in reenactment festivals for more than 35 years. She said that she first got involved after buying a tepee, and realized her love for camping.

Kolacz, who travels to the reenactments with her daughter, described the weekend as “relaxing.” She said she loves how many friends she has made at the events and she looks forward to seeing them every year.

When it comes to history, Kolacz said she doesn’t think there is enough taught about 18th century, and coming to experience it is important.

The Amazing Budabi Brothers performed a comedy and juggling act.

And that’s what attracted Ben Prokopec, 10 of Spring Lake to the event. The brothers were his favorite part of the festival, he said.

Prokopec also said that the military reenactment scared some people, but that it was thrilling to see it.