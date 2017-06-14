Winsor McCay Day honors cartoonist

With events taking place at Spring Lake District Library, the day was filled with a presentation by children’s book author Aaron Zenz, a cartoon workshop, and food samples from Chef Jamie Paquin.

McCay resided in Spring Lake until he was 18, and then went on to be the first to create an animated film. There is now a lifetime achievement award in his name that is given at the Annie Awards, an animation award ceremony.

Tuesday’s workshop brought author and illustrator Kevin Collier in for a session with children and parents on cartooning. Collier taught attendees how to draw cartoon characters — including the specific of faces and bodies, as well as dragons, houses and animation on paper.

Being a fan of McCay, he expressed his love for teaching the class.

“(It) gives recognition for the artist in his hometown with a hometown artist, (and) the kids love it,” Collier said.

Vaughan Albert, 6, of Spring Lake said her favorite part was learning about how to create the animation. She described some of the examples as “hard because they were really cool drawings.”