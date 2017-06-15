Family Fun Night fills SL park

The park was filled with attractions such as bounce houses, a robotic competition, face painting and photo booth. There was also a picnic with food provided by the Spring Lake Lions Club and ice cream from the Rotary Club.

The local police and fire departments were also present, letting kids explore the inside of fire trucks and Ottawa County Sheriff's Office vehicles.

Hailey Mastbergen, 8, of Spring Lake was there with her mom, Jessica Mastbergen, who said they come to the festival’s Family Fun Night every year. With a butterfly painted on her face and chocolate ice cream in hand, Hailey said her favorite part of the festival is “the ice cream and robot competition, because it is fun.”

The Heritage Festival continues today through Saturday in Spring Lake. Today’s events include the Friends of the Library book sale at Spring Lake District Library (5-8:30 p.m.) and the Wings on the Water BBQ Cookoff at Mill Point Park (4-8 p.m.).

For the complete schedule, visit slheritagefestival.com.