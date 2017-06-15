Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Spring Lake Heritage Festival — through Saturday in Spring Lake. The car show is in the Spring Lake Orchard Market parking lot (Friday, 5-9 p.m.) and the Entertainment Tent at Mill Point Park will feature live music (Friday and Saturday nights). Plus, there’s a cornhole tournament Friday night, a pickleball tournament Friday and Saturday mornings, the Friends of the Library book sale Friday and Saturday, a 5k run and walk Saturday morning from Central Park, and a craft fair at the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church on Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Visit slheritagefestival.com for details.

(2) Music and Movie Night — 8:30-11 p.m. Friday at East Grand River Park, Grand Haven. The music will be provided by local singer Loren Johnson and DJ Jayson Quimby. The movie is Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch.” And it’s free.

(3) Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Tickets for the Most Outstanding Teen and Miss Michigan pageant are $35 and can be purchased at the Frauenthal Center box office or at www.startickets.com.

(4) Lakeshore Parade of Homes — through Saturday in the Holland area. Admission is $15 for adults; children ages 13 and younger are free. Discounted tickets are available at Lake Michigan Credit Union offices. Go to the event’s website for open times and to plan your route: lakeshoreparadeofhomes.com.

(5) Father’s Day — Sunday. Do something nice for your dad!