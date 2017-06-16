BBQ wings take flight in Spring Lake

The event featured the annual barbecue wing cookoff. Contestants were from Stone Butcher & BBQ, Old Boys Brewhouse, The Stable Inn, Righteous Cuisine, and Small Town Sandwich Shop.

People lounged, ate wings and enjoyed music from Don Middlebrook & the Pearl Divers.

It was the first time that Jody and Ed Dekkinga of Spring Lake attended the cookoff. They sampled wings from each station, and expressed their reason for attending was to encourage local enterprises.

“I like supporting local small companies,” Ed said.

Heritage Festival committee member David Hamather credited the attendees for the success of the events during the festival.

“The community really makes the event — people coming, having a great time, (and) enjoying (themselves),” he said.