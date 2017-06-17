Friday night at the Heritage Festival

Beginning the festivities was the car show in the Orchard Market parking lot. It was filled with classics row to row, while people walked up and down the aisles admiring them.

Ken Doctor of Norton Shores lounged behind his 1947 Willys Jeep as passersby inspected the army vehicle. Doctor, who served in the U.S. Army from 1971-77, explained that he drove a Jeep like that one during his time in the service and wanted to get one after retiring. After 10 years of looking, he said he finally found his prize possession in what he says is “perfect condition.”

Doctor also explained his love for participating in car shows, especially when veterans come and talk and can relate to the experiences of the Jeep.

The night also included a cornhole tournament and an entertainment tent in Mill Point Park.

The festival wraps up today with a pickleball tournament and 5k run/walk in the morning, book sale at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., craft fair at the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the entertainment tent again at Mill Point Park starting at 6:30 p.m.