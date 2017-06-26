A sneak peak at this year's festivities

“We have been working all winter planning for this year’s festival,” said the festival’s executive director, Mike Smith.

Smith said one of the biggest changes this year is the addition of a new event at Waterfront Stadium — the cardboard boat race, which made its debut last summer.

“We’re moving the cardboard boat race to the area in front of Waterfront Stadium,” Smith said of the event, slated for Saturday, July 29. “Mostly it’s about the expansion of the new event. It was really fun.”

The 100-yard race will go in one direction, east to west, rather than in a circle like last year, which took place off Bicentennial Park. It will angle out away from the stadium and then back in.

Awards will be presented for fastest time, most attractive or spectacular-looking boat (Boatswain Award), most spectacular sinking (Iceberg Award), People’s Choice, and Pride of the Fleet — the most creative design that honors the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Another change this year, Smith said, is the removal of the local food vendors from the marina parking lot and their placement along Harbor Drive with other vendors.

Much of the rest of the festival — from the ship tours and parades, to the waterfront entertainment, carnival, Coast Guard memorials and celebrations, and the Saturday night fireworks show — will remain the same, festival organizers say.

“For 93 years, we’ve had tremendous support based on the legend of Coast Guard service in Grand Haven,” Smith said.

Smith noted that while there are 21 other Coast Guard cities across the country, what makes Grand Haven different is that everyone is “all in” on the festival.

And while this year’s festival is still more than a month away, event organizers say they’ve already started the planning process for next year’s festival.

“Next year is the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the Escanaba,” Smith said.

The 2018 event will be all about celebrating and honoring the legacy of the Escanaba and its ties to Grand Haven, Smith said.

“That will take a long time to plan, so we’ve already started to plan to make that a very special event,” he said.