Top 5 things to do this weekend

In any case, here’s what to check over the next few days. How’s that sound?

(1) Fourth of July fireworks — Many communities in West Michigan will have their own shows, but Grand Haven is certainly among the best. It will go off at about 9:45 Tuesday night, after the Musical Fountain show, which undoubtedly will be a patriotic salute, as well.

(2) Fourth of July in Ferrysburg — Tuesday, starting with Breakfast with the Mayor from 8-10 a.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. The route is Ridge Avenue to Pine Street, and ending at William Ferry Park. Then its a party in the park with music, food, games and prizes.

(3) Market Music — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Grand Haven Farmers Market, under the green canopy at Chinook Pier. Ruth and Max Bloomquist (it seems like they’ve been around forever!) will perform.

(4) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Grand Haven’s Waterfront Stadium. Jordan Feliz performs this week. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be taken.

(5) Berlin Fair — kicks off Monday, July 3, and runs through July 8 in the Marne area. The Berlin Fair has been providing the community an opportunity to showcase agricultural and craft products since 1855. Each year, the fair provides an entertainment venue with carnival rides and live entertainment in a family-friendly environment.