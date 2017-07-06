Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) St. Mary’s Parish Festival — noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake. All proceeds benefit Catholic education in the Tri-Cities. Festival games, a car show and bingo in the afternoon; live music in the evening; and a beer tent the entire time. The festival dinner is $10 and served from 12-7 p.m. The quilt and $10,000 raffles are drawn at 8 p.m.

(2) Lakeshore Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Muskegon. The festival is described as a blend of arts, crafts, music, food and fun, with nearly 300 fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, children's activities, specialty food items, street performers and interactive art stations.

(3) Berlin Fair — all this week through Saturday in the Marne area. Friday is Kids Day with discounts and special events. The Beer Barn opens at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Saturday is Veterans Day. The carnival opens at 1 p.m. each day and bingo is at 6 p.m.

(4) Javier Colon concert – 8 p.m. Saturday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. The singer-songwriter was the winner of the inaugural season (2011) of “The Voice.” Leslie DiNicola will be opening the show. Tickets start at $25.

(5) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Grand Haven’s Waterfront Stadium. This Hope will provide its blend of gospel, a capella and contemporary Christian music. Admission is free, with a free-will offering.