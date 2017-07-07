St. Mary's Festival rolls in Saturday

Due to construction of the new $5.5 million school, last year's festival was replaced by a parish picnic at Spring Lake’s Central Park. That event was not open to the public.

The Rev. David Gross said although the parish picnic was fun, everyone is excited for the festival to return.

“We'll have all kinds of fun and excitement,” the parish priest said. “We'll have games for kids, some games for adults, and food is being served most of the day.”

Bingo runs from 12-4 p.m. in the activity center. Food will be served from 12-7 p.m., with three meat choices, for $10 a dinner. The Bluesliner Band will perform from 6-9 p.m.

Inflatables will not be a part of this year's kids' games.

“That's no longer allowed by our insurance company,” Gross explained.

Raffle tickets will be available for $5 each or five for $20. The grand prize is $10,000.

The festival typically nets about $25,000 for St. Mary's School, which is used to help offset tuition costs. Gross estimates the festival proceeds help save families $170 per student.

“People want to support a good cause,” Gross said. “Most of the proceeds go to our school, and a lot of people are very supportive of our school.”

More than a dozen sponsors help meet the $25,000 goal.

“We're very thankful for the support we receive from the community and look forward to having a great time with everyone on Saturday,” Gross said.