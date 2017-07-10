Community festival raises money for St. Mary's Catholic School

The celebration is a fundraiser for St. Mary’s school.

Classic cars lined up for a car show on Prospect Street as the parking lot next to the parish filled with tents for activities such as bingo and craft sales,.

St. Mary’s Pastor, Rev. David Gross was happy with the turnout this year, especially since the event didn’t take place last year because of school construction.

“In addition to raising money, it brings the community together to enjoy the day and celebrate with us.” he said.

A local band, Bluesliner performed for festival goers while they enjoyed dinner. Kids ran around playing games at different tents, claiming their prizes afterwards.

Caroline Clark, 12, of Spring Lake, who has has been going to the parish her whole life, helped run games during Saturday’s festivities.

While moving from station to station to lend a hand, Clark said her favorite part is watching little kids try the games and seeing their reactions.

Officials did not have a total for the amount raised at this year’s festival, but said it normally averages around $25,000.