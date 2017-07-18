Participants sought for Front Porch Salute

This year’s contest will take place July 29 to Aug. 2. Registered homes and businesses will be tasked with decorating to match this year’s festival theme.

“I’m really excited, especially with this year’s theme — ‘Global Missions-Hometown Service,’” said festival intern Andrew Haring. “We’re hoping for a lot of businesses, especially in the Grand Haven area.”

Haring said that the more homes and businesses that participate in the event, the more it shows festival visitors how much the community cares about the U.S. Coast Guard.

Those interested in participating in the contest will need to register by 4 p.m. Friday, July 21, by either emailing cgfestinterns@gmail.com or calling 616-846-5940. Festival officials note that participants are responsible for their own supplies and/or decoration.

All those who are registered will need to take a photo of their creative work and email the picture to cgfestinterns@gmail.com by noon Friday, July 28. Later that day, photos will be uploaded to the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival website for the public to view.

Winners will be announced in categories that include the Social Media King, which is the entry with the most combined likes on Facebook and Instagram; Commander’s Choice, which is the favorite of Coast Guard Festival Executive Director Mike Smith; and Coffee Runner, which is the favorite of the festival’s interns.