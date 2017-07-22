County fair features animals, food, rides and more

Offering 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, fair food and daily grandstand events, the county’s 59th annual fair has something for everyone — even the city folk are sure to have a good time.

“It really depends on the person and what they enjoy,” said Jeff Myaard, president of the fair’s Board of Directors. “For many, it’s the walk through the barns. For others, it’s the food. For my son-in-law, it’s all about the SJO Supercross. My grandson loves the monster trucks. For my daughter, it’s the Superkickers Rodeo and the country singer DeWayne Spaw.”

About 45,000 to 60,000 people attend each year, according to Myaard. It takes place at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Park Township.

“It is definitely the hometown atmosphere,” he said, when asked what makes the fair unique. “We see so many people come to meet their friends and family here. It is a clean fair with a beautiful, shady midway.”

From Monday through Saturday, July 24-29, all the essential fair offerings will be there, from the animal barns to the rides and food. Also, the Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo will be up and running 2-9 p.m. each day — except Monday, when it will be 5-9 p.m.

Included in the exhibits will be the Holland Friends of Art Fine Arts Exhibit in the 4-H building,

The grandstand events and daily deals will change each day.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Monday, with rides running from 5-10 p.m. that day. Tuesday through Saturday, gates will open at 11 a.m., with rides from 1-10 p.m.

On Monday, admission is buy one/get one free. The grandstand event, starting at 7:30 p.m., will be Unique Motor Sports’ “Night of Destruction.”

The next day is “Carload Tuesday,” meaning the car and everyone in it gets in for $10 total. The grandstand event will be Michigan Monster Truck Shootout.

Wednesday is Senior Day and Military/Police/Firefighter Appreciation Day. People in those groups get in for free. And Wednesday’s grandstand event is a special one: Lucas Oil Pullers.

“This year, we are excited to bring the Lucas Oil Pulling League to the Ottawa County Fairgrounds,” Myaard said. “This was an event that took two years ... to bring to Holland. It is their only pull in Michigan.”

It’s like a tractor pull — but it goes beyond tractors.

“We will have four-wheel-drive trucks, light super-stock tractors and two-wheel-drive diesel trucks,” he said.

Thursday’s grandstand event is another favorite: SJO Supercross, where motocross bikers will race around the dirt track seeking a first place finish.

The Superkickers Rodeo will perform in the grandstand Friday, and will feature country singer DeWayne Spaw.

On Saturday, the Ottawa County Fair Mud Runs will be the grandstand event of the day. Watch as trucks make their way through the mud. While all other grandstand events start at 7 p.m. daily, on Saturday, according to the schedule, “Mud flies at 3 p.m.”

Myaard said organizers just hope everyone has a good time.

“We do it for the enjoyment and expressions on people’s faces,” he said. “Whether it is with the kids watching the 4-H programs, the seniors enjoying ice cream and pie, families in the grandstands watching the events, or the teens and children on the rides.”

The cost to get in is $4 for adults, $1 for ages 3-10, and free for ages 2 and younger. Grandstand admission costs vary, and rides cost $1 each, although armbands may be purchased for $15 on Tuesday, $18 Wednesday through Friday, and $20 on Saturday.