Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Coast Guard Festival — Natural Wonder, the Stevie Wonder tribute, is at 8 p.m. Friday at Waterfront Stadium (general admission is $10). On Saturday: Lighthouse Quilt Guild Show (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave.), Kids Parade (10:30 a.m. in downtown Grand Haven), Free Hot Dog Lunch (11:45 a.m. in front of Chamber of Commerce office, 1 S. Harbor Ave.), Cardboard Boat Race (1:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium), Captured Detroit (Journey tribute band plays at 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, general admission is $10). Sunday: Cruise-In Car Show (7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven), Grand Haven Rotary Pancake Breakfast (8 a.m. to noon at Chemical Bank, 333 Washington Ave.), Flea Market (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Seventh Street, between Washington and Columbus avenues), Community Picnic (1-4 p.m. at Coast Guard Park, Ferrysburg). For more information on the festival, visit www.coastguardfest.org/events/.

(2) Ottawa County Fair — every day through Saturday at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, Park Township. Gates open at 11 a.m. On Friday, the Superkickers Rodeo is at 7 and country singer DeWayne Spaw sings at 9. The Mud Runs are at 3 p.m. Saturday and Max & Stone perform at 9 p.m.

(3) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. The City Harmonic performs this week. Admission is free; free-will offering to support the series will be taken.

(4) Dinner & Movie Night — Friday at Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 715 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. The animated “Inside & Out” will be shown. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served up beginning at 6 p.m. The movie is at 7. Admission is free. You are welcome to bring a dish to share.

(5) Pat McGee concert — 8 p.m. Friday at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. Brian Dunne will open. All reserved seating is $30.