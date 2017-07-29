Quilt show kicks off festivities

For the 27th year, the Lighthouse Quilt Guild’s quilt show kicks off the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

“We love to open Coast Guard Festival," said quilt show chairwoman Carol Allen. “I think we're just really proud that we’ve been able to do it this many years, and want to continue to do it."

This year’s show has 160 quilts on display, noted Allen.

“That's the most quilts we've ever had,” she said. “We have an unbelievable variety of quilts — all the way from art quilts to reproduction fabric pieces. We have some thread painting. We have just about every kind you can think of this year.

“It will blow your mind what people are able to do when they take a piece of fabric and cut it up and sew it back together,” Allen added.

The Lighthouse Quilt Guild members’ quilts are distributed throughout the community to various organizations that include Lakeshore Pregnancy Center, Ottawa County Department of Public Health, Habitat for Humanity, and North Ottawa Community Health System’s Breast Evaluation Center.

"We have many community outreach programs,” Allen said. “The money that we make from this (show) lets us continue that kind of work.”

Allen noted that the guild is open to everybody in the Grand Haven and surrounding area.

“We have young and old, we have men and women. It's a big organization,” she said. “It is unbelievable the amount of talent we have in a guild of 165 members. It tells a lot about the talent in this community."

The quilt show continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Pat’s Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children.