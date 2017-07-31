Coast Guard Festival Craft Fair coming Aug. 4-5

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Admission is free.

The exhibits include garden décor, food items, home signs, children’s toys, furniture, jewelry, glassworks and photography.

“The Craft Fair is the perfect place to pick up items for your home, cottage or to use as gifts,” fair director Mary Sherman said. “Many of these crafters come year after year and are excited to see their regular customers.”

The Chamber of Commerce will host an information tent during the event, located near the park’s entrance at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. Stop by with any questions and to pick up a free Art Guide, which lists each of the crafters, their art medium, where they are from and their contact information.

The Grand Haven Craft Fair is a program of The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg in conjunction with the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. More information can be found at www.grandhavenchamber.org or www.coastguardfest.org.