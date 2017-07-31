Parading for the kids

With floats from local businesses, kids riding their bikes within the parade, characters such as Jack Sparrow, and a grocery cart show from D&W workers, children and families waved and smiled as the attractions went by.

Kids enjoyed their incentive of treats such as candy, bags, and popsicles they were given from parade participants.

Three-year-old Kyler Brunette of Grand Haven, who attended the parade with his mom, was most excited for the candy and how much chocolate he could get. He also noted his excitement to see the K-9 police dogs.

Kate Harold, 2, of East Grand Rapids, watched the parade with her parents and younger sister. She said she wanted to see the firetrucks and receive candy.

Brooklyn Winke, 10, of Grand Rapids, enjoyed goodies during the parade with her siblings, but said that her favorite part of the parade was when @homeRealty came through because she got a backpack.